Amrita Rao Reveals She Was Persuaded To Star In Ishq Vishk

The movie 'Ishq Vishk' was released on May 9, 2003 and gained popularity due to its youthful cast and hit songs. Directed by Ken Ghosh, it marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor and starred Amrita Rao alongside him. On the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary, Amrita shared that she was approached for the film by Tips, the music company producing it, who presented her with a cake and flowers as a gesture of interest.

The actress revealed that her first film offer was for Ishq Vishk, but the casting process for the male lead took a long time, and by the time the movie was released, she had already acted in two other films. However, the movie was a turning point for some of the actors in the film, such as Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, along with other cast members including Shenaz Treasury, Yash Tonk, Satish Shah, Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem, and Vishal Malhotra.

In an interview with the media, Amrita said, 'Ken Ghosh spotted me in a Cadbury Perk ad which had a Karwa Chauth theme. Ken Ghosh instantly found his Payal in me and took the ad film to Mr Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. I was still in school and not interested in debuting in the movies as yet. Tips came home with a bouquet and cake which said 'We will make you a star’! They also had a very promising contract in place. The rest is history!'

The actress was recently seen in the 2019 film 'Thackeray' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and she is married to RJ Anmol. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Veer, on November 1, 2020. They currently host a YouTube show called 'Couple Of Things,' where they have conversations with other couples about their relationships.

A new film titled Ishq Vishq Rebound, which is a sequel to the original film, is set to be released this year. The movie will mark the Hindi debut of Nipun Dharmadhikari and will feature Pashmina Roshan, the cousin of actor Hrithik Roshan, along with Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Nailaa Grewal in lead roles. It is worth noting that Jibraan Khan had previously played the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.





