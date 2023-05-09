Anil Kapoor Prouds Of His Daughter Sonam Kapoor For Being The Voice Of This Generation

Sonam Kapoor attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in the UK

Anil Kapoor expressed his pride in her receiving the coronation honor

Sonam and her husband reacted to Anil's post on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in the UK on Sunday to introduce the choir at his concert. Her family in India showed their support on Instagram. Anil Kapoor, Sonam's father, expressed his pride in her receiving the coronation honor and being 'the face and voice of this generation' in a post on Tuesday. Sonam and her husband also reacted to Anil's post on Instagram.

On his Instagram, the experienced actor posted a picture of Sonam wearing a white dress at the coronation ceremony and added a caption, 'Sonam has always done things differently and it makes me so happy when she gets recognized and celebrated for it. It is such an honor to be invited amidst royalty to address all the commonwealth nations. It seems fitting that Sonam should represent our country on a global stage with other accomplished artists to bring in a new era of unity, harmony and creativity. As a father, and as a member of the Indian film fraternity, I could not be more proud of Sonam for being the face and voice of this generation. @sonamkapoor (red heart emoji).'

Sonam responded to Anil's post with a few red emoticons and wrote a message, 'Love you so much! My biggest cheerleader.' Anand wrote, 'Wowwww. So lovely said!' As of May 8, the couple marked their fifth marriage anniversary. They have a child named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja who was born on August 20, 2022.

During the coronation concert, Sonam Kapoor introduced several choir performances, including The Bahamas Youth Choir, Steve Windwood, and Virtual Commonwealth Choir. She started her speech by greeting the audience with a 'namaste.'

Sonam Kapoor said in her speech at the event, 'Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard.'

Sonam Kapoor's last appearance was in a cameo role in the movie AK vs AK (2020), in which she appeared alongside her father Anil Kapoor and brother Harsh Varddhan Kapoor. Currently, she is waiting for the release of her next film, Blind, which is produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

0 Sonam and her husband reacted to Anil's post on Instagram 0 Sonam Kapoor attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in the UK 0 Anil Kapoor expressed his pride in her receiving the coronation honor







