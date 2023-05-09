Farah Khan playfully urges Katrina Kaif to dance by saying, "Ja kalmoohi naach"

A recently surfaced video from the filming of the song 'Wallah Re Wallah' in Farah Khan's movie 'Tees Maar Khan' captures the fun and laughter shared by the cast and crew during the shoot. In the video, Farah Khan playfully urges Katrina Kaif, who is resting her feet, to dance by saying, 'Ja kalmoohi naach (go dance, you wretched one).' Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar also join in the fun, going a bit overboard during the shoot. The video also shows Farah joking around with her crew, pretending to go crazy.

The movie 'Tees Maar Khan' was released in cinemas on December 24, 2010 and featured actors such as Akshaye Khanna, Murli Sharma, and Aman Verma. Along with the main cast, several other actors made special appearances in the comedy film, including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani, Maniesh Paul, and Chunky Panday.

The video posted on Reddit is a behind-the-scenes clip where Katrina Kaif, dressed in her full costume from the song Wallah Re Wallah, is seen sitting down and massaging her tired feet. She also tries to put a bandage on her toe. Farah Khan then joins her and jokingly pretends to push her while making a playful remark and says, 'Kitna kaam kiya hai bechari ne, Pakeezah ki Meena Kumari, pair kat gaye uske (She has worked so hard, this Meena Kumari from Pakeezah, her feet are all cut up). Dance kar kar ke, ja kalmoohi naach (go dance, you wretched one).' Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a smile throughout the entire interaction with Farah Khan.

In the song 'Wallah Re Wallah' from the movie, Katrina Kaif dances with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. During the shoot, Akshay tries to take Katrina away from Salman and Farah Khan does the same with a crew member, creating a humorous moment. The song also features fake fighting between Akshay and Salman, while Katrina runs away from them. Towards the end, Salman hugs Katrina, but Akshay playfully pushes him away, causing everyone to laugh.

A fan on Reddit expressed admiration for the movie and shared positive feedback about it,'It’s a Farah Khan movie Fun aur Masti Unlimited. For First time I’ve smiled watching a BTS footage.' Another one wrote, 'oh this movie made Kat the dancer she is now. Sheila ki Jawani was like the turning point for her.' Nowadays, the film is primarily known for the chart-busting hit Sheila Ki Jawani featuring Katrina. Yet another Reddit user commented, 'Woah so much fun. Tees Maar Khan is my guilty pleasure movie.' The most recent movie directed by Farah Khan was 'Happy New Year' in 2014.

