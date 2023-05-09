Nawazuddin Siddiqui Share His Experience Working With The Three Khans In Bollywood

Nawazuddin has developed close bonds with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan over time

He has collaborated with all three Khans on several films in his career

The Khans call him to be a part of their content-driven films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a Bollywood actor, has had the opportunity to work with all three Khans in his career. He revealed that he has developed a close bond with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan over time, as they have come to know him and his work. Whenever these actors have a content-driven film, they call Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be a part of it.

The Bollywood actor, who graduated from the National School of Drama in Delhi, has collaborated with Salman Khan on Kick (2014) and Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). Additionally, he has worked with Aamir Khan in Reema Kagti's Talaash (2012) and acted in his production Peepli Live (2010). Coincidentally, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his debut in Bollywood with a minor role in the Aamir-starrer Sarfarosh in 1999. Lastly, he appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees (2017). However, due to the Khans being more selective in recent years, opportunities for the actor to work with them have been limited.

The actor discussed their positive professional experience in an interview. Nawazuddin said, 'Working with them is a very entertaining experience. It's their greatness, whether it is Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir, whenever there is a content-driven film, they call me. That is because they know me and my work. They know me personally and that’s why the bonding is strong.'

Siddiqui also added, 'There is so much to learn from them - patience and stubbornness at the same time. After all that has happened, they work with such stubbornness and their power to sustain over all this time is something to learn from.'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film 'Afwaah' with Bhumi Pednekar, was set to release his next film, 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra,' on May 12. The movie, directed by Kushan Nandy and co-starring Neha Sharma, has now been rescheduled for release on May 26 after the box office success of 'The Kerala Story,' which released on May 5, the same day as 'Afwaah.'

