Parineeti Chopra Spotted At Delhi Airport With Her Rumoured Boyfriend

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted together at Delhi and Mumbai airport

They were asked about their wedding plans by the photographers

Parineeti visited Manish Malhotra's house recently

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, were seen arriving at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, amid rumours of their upcoming engagement. When asked for photographs and about their wedding plans by the paparazzi, Parineeti blushed while Raghav smiled.

Parineeti and Raghav were recently spotted together at the Delhi airport, with Parineeti dressed in a red salwar kameez and Raghav in a black shirt and pants. They were accompanied by security personnel, and a paparazzo captured a short clip of them exiting the airport with their luggage. As they headed towards their car, photographers took their pictures and requested them to stop briefly before getting inside the car.

One photographer shouted, 'Shaadi me bulane wale ho kya Pari?' (Are you going to call us to the wedding, Pari?) Parineeti blushed after hearing the unexpected comment, while Raghav smiled in response to the photographers asking if they would be invited to their wedding. After they got into the car, the photographer made the statement, 'Bhaiya, bhabhi (brother, sister-in-law) congratulations!'

Parineeti and Raghav were seen together at Mumbai airport today, and they have been asked about their marriage before. Recently, they were also photographed leaving a restaurant in Mumbai and faced similar questions from the photographers. “shadi kab hai (when is the wedding)”, They left in a car together without speaking after being spotted together, and they were also seen at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

According to the source, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have already had their engagement ceremony and are planning to get married in October this year. Reports suggest that Parineeti visited Manish Malhotra's house recently, raising speculations about her wedding. While Parineeti has upcoming films, Raghav Chadha is a Member of Parliament.

4 Parineeti visited Manish Malhotra's house recently 4 Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted together at Delhi and Mumbai airport 4 They were asked about their wedding plans by the photographers



