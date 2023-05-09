Sai Pallavi Opens Up About Not Wearing Short Dresses In Films

She shared the reason behind her decision during a promotion for her Telugu film Virataparvam.

People objectified her and made her uncomfortable by commenting on her dress in a viral tango dance video.

Sai Pallavi, known for her role in the movie Premam, has a firm policy of not wearing short dresses in her films. During the promotion of her Telugu film Virataparvam, Pallavi explained the reason for her decision and shared an uncomfortable experience when she wore a short dress in a dance video.

Sai Pallavi, who recently appeared in the highly praised Tamil film Gargi, celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday. Pallavi has consistently maintained a respectable on-screen image in her roles, including her choice of attire, since her debut in the Malayalam film Premam.

“When I was studying in Georgia, I learnt Tango. For a performance, I had to wear a slit dress and I even took permission from my parents. Even they were ok with it. Later, when my first film Premam released and I was applauded for my performance, my tango dance video went viral. People started pausing the video and commenting on my slit dress. In my mind, it felt like I was being objectified and made me very uncomfortable,” she said.