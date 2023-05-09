Varun Dhawan's Birthday Wish For Wife Natasha Dalal Wins Hearts

On Natasha Dalal's birthday, actor Varun Dhawan is missing her.

On Natasha Dalal's birthday, actor Varun Dhawan is missing her. He posted a series of photos to commemorate the occasion. Varun shared lovely photos of himself and his wife on Instagram with the caption, 'Happy birthday 🥳 I miss u ❤️‍🔥🫶🏻'

Varun may be seen hugging his wife, Natasha, in the first photo. They both looked extremely cute together. Varun and Natasha snapped a photo in front of a lovely landscape in the second photo.

Apart from the couple, their cute dog Joey posed for the photo in the final image. As soon as the photos were shared, the actor's fans and industry friends rushed to the comment section and wished Natasha on her special day.

Sophie Choudry wrote, 'Happy happy bday Natasha! Lots of love.' Tahira Kashyap commented, 'So sweet happy happy Natasha.'

Varun and Natasha married on January 24, 2021, after dating for several years. It was a small ceremony with only relatives and close friends in attendance.

