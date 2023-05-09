Gold price skyrocketed in Faisalabad - 9 May 2023

Global economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures leading investors to seek safe-haven assets like gold

Depreciation of the local currency leading to an increase in the price of imported gold

Increased demand for gold due to investment and jewelry purposes & changes in government policies, taxes, and duties on gold imports affecting the gold price

Today 9 May 2023, the Gold Price hit an all-time high of PKR19,786 in Faisalabad which is higher than last week. Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, the amount of metal also increases.

Let’s examine the causes of the High Gold Price and its effects.





Due to the fact that the metal is denominated in dollars, the price of gold typically has an inverse relationship with the value of the dollar. In similar conditions, a stronger U.S. currency tends to keep gold prices lower and more under control, while a weaker U.S. dollar is likely to push gold prices higher due to rising demand (because more gold can be purchased when the dollar is weaker). As a result, gold is frequently regarded as an inflation hedge. Price increases are referred to as inflation, and conversely, price increases are correlated with declining dollar value. Gold's price rises in tandem with inflation.