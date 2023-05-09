language: English
Gold Prices Surge To All-Time High In Bahrain On 9 May 2023

Web Desk 09 May , 2023 08:35 AM

  • The surge in gold prices may indicate a weakening of the local currency.
  • Investors may view gold as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty.
  • It's important to keep an eye on global gold trends and how they impact local prices.

Gold prices in Bahrain rose on 9 May 2023, with per tola rate increasing by BHD 7.14 to reach BHD 293.67 The per 10 gram gold price also saw an increase of BHD 6 to reach BHD 251.

The surge in gold prices is attributed to the international market, where gold prices climbed to a six-month high due to a weaker US dollar and concerns about rising inflation.

In the local market, gold prices are expected to remain high due to increased demand from investors and consumers as the wedding and festive season approaches. However, experts predict that the recent rise in gold prices may also lead to a decrease in demand for the precious metal, which could lead to a price correction in the coming weeks.

