US Dollar Continues To Rise For Second Consecutive Day

KARACHI: The value of the dollar further increased on the second consecutive day against Pakistanis Rupees(PRK) on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan(SBP), the dollar closed at the interbank level of 99 paisa to Rs 284.84.

In the first two days of the business week, the dollar has increased by Rs 1.25 paisa against the rupee in the interbank. While the selling price of American currency in the open market is Rs 289.

It should be noted that the value of the dollar was recorded at Rs 283.59 in the interbank yesterday.