Priyanka Chopra Credits Her Mother In Law For Taking Care Of Her Daughter Malti During Work

During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her delight about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra's visit to India, where she thoroughly enjoyed indulging in paneer, a popular cottage cheese dish.

Priyanka expressed gratitude for the presence and support of her mother, Madhu Chopra, and mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, who lovingly take care of Malti when she and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, are occupied with their work commitments. This support system enables them to focus wholeheartedly on their professional endeavors.

During an interview on ABC's The View, Priyanka acknowledged that the birth of Malti caused her to re-evaluate her priorities in life. She said, “Definitely. I was really grateful that she happened to me at a time where I had the ability to put a pin in it. Not everyone has the ability to say that 'Hey I won't go to work' or take a year off but I did. I took a year off and I'm someone who has done four movies a year because I'm greedy.

I don't want anyone else to do the job just in case I don't get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there's nothing else matters. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also disclosed that for her to leave for work, it's crucial that someone from the family is present to look after Malti. She went on to reveal that her mother-in-law is particularly fond of caring for Malti and was doing so during the interview.

