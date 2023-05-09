Rising Star Cha Joo Young In Consideration For Lead Role In Upcoming Drama

Cha Joo Young is reportedly in talks to take on the lead role in a forthcoming historical show.

Cha Joo Young, the star of Netflix's 'The Glory,' is reportedly in talks to take on the lead role in a forthcoming historical show. Sources says that Cha Joo Young is set to feature prominently in tvN's upcoming drama titled 'Won Kyung.'

In response to the reports, her company Ghost Studio responded by saying: “Cha Joo Young received an offer to star in ‘Won Kyung’ and is positively reviewing it.”

Set around 600 years ago, the upcoming show centers around the rise to power of Queen Won Kyung, who forms a strategic alliance with King Taejong Lee Bang Won. According to historical accounts documented in the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty, Queen Won Kyung is characterized as a woman with a propensity for jealousy.

Cha Joo Young has received an offer to portray the central character in the upcoming historical drama. In this fictionalized adaptation, her character is depicted as the daughter of Min Je, a highly esteemed family in Goryeo. As the story unfolds, she enters into a marriage with Lee Bang Won, who is younger than her, and becomes instrumental in his ascent to the throne.

Cha Joo Young garnered immense attention and acclaim for her outstanding portrayal of the stewardess character Hye Jeong in the drama series 'The Glory.' Currently, she is actively involved in the KBS2 program titled 'The Real Has Come!'















