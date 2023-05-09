Tom Hanks Wrote A Novel As An Escape From Hollywood Pressures

Tom Hanks wrote a novel as a way to relieve himself from the constant pressure.

Tom Hanks is eagerly anticipating the release of 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,' a novel inspired by his Hollywood career. He reveals that he has always been involved in some form of writing throughout his life.

The 'Forrest Gump' star told the BBC: 'I wrote in between films, I wrote wherever I was, I wrote on planes, I wrote at home, I wrote on vacation, I wrote in hotel rooms, I wrote on long weekends when I wasn't working.'

Despite achieving significant success in the film industry, Tom emphasizes that his journey hasn't been effortless and that he has consistently upheld a steadfast sense of self-discipline.

He shared: 'Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set.

'I've had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving - and it's the last way I feel.'

Even at 66 years old, Tom Hanks continues to be one of the most highly sought-after stars in the film industry. Despite his achievements, he maintains a humble attitude and does not take anything for granted.



























