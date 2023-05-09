Corey Anderson Says 'Minor League Cricket Championship Is Important For The Future Of American Cricket'

Corey Anderson excitedly anticipating 2023 MLC Championship

Anderson considers the upcoming competition as an essential step

MiLC has revealed that Sunoco will be the title sponsor

Corey Anderson, a highly experienced T20 player, is excitedly anticipating the 2023 Sunoco Minor League Cricket Championship, as he believes that the tournament is crucial for the development of American cricket.

As an all-rounder from New Zealand, Anderson considers the upcoming competition as an essential step towards the future of cricket in the United States.

'This summer will be the biggest step forward in the history of American cricket. I can't wait to play in Minor League Cricket in July. It's really important for the future of American cricket that we keep on developing talent with the Sunoco Minor League Cricket championship to follow MLC in August and September.'

The Minor League Cricket (MiLC) has revealed that Sunoco will be the title sponsor for the third season of the largest T20 cricket championship in America. Additionally, Laxmi, a major South Asian food brand in America, has joined the 2023 Minor League Cricket Championship as an official partner.

The upcoming summer will see the return of the Championship, which will consist of around 150 matches scheduled to be held in August and September.

The selection process for the tournament will involve a domestic player draft, which will take place in May. Over 400 US-based players will participate in the competition, which will have 26 teams. The date for the draft and the full schedule of matches will be announced in due course.

Speaking about the partnerships, Anderson said, 'The support of the MiLC team owners and partners including Sunoco and Laxmi is what makes this pipeline possible. A year out from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup coming here, the type of competition we now have in the United States is building a platform of talent we think will surprise the world of cricket in the future.'

The second season of America's inaugural nationwide T20 championship was won by the Seattle Thunderbolts in August 2022. The team from the Pacific Northwest secured the first prize of $150,000 by defeating the Atlanta Fire in the final match.