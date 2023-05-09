Pat Cummins Speaks Out On Tough Cricket Schedule

Cummins is set to make a comeback to lead Australian cricket team

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins recently shared in an interview about the grueling cricket schedule and also opened up about his personal life after his mother's passing.

Cummins had left mid-way during Australia's tour to India in February to be with his ailing mother.

During his conversation with retired English footballer Rio Ferdinand, Cummins mentioned how he is trying to find balance by exploring other aspects of life beyond cricket.

“Cricket’s basically 12 months of the year; there’s always a cricket game going on somewhere, and I played non-stop for a year or two,” Cummins said

Cummins discussed experiencing burnout for the first time due to the demanding nature of cricket and also shared his intention to continue playing until he reaches the age of 35.

'This is about four or five years ago, (when) I kind of just came back from injuries,” he said. 'And I was just spent, like burnout and I just remember thinking 'geez I'm 25 here but I want to do this until I'm 35' I've got to find a way to balance all these different things.'

Apart from cricket, Cummins is passionate about the foundation 'Cricket for Climate,' which he co-founded to decrease the sport's carbon emissions. Despite receiving criticism from certain pundits for his involvement in the cause, Cummins has chosen to ignore such remarks.

“We’d (Cricket for Climate) love to go overseas, India, England, there’s so much scope for making a change in those places,” Cummins said.

“I try to do my little bit to normalise the conversation and make a bit of difference to make his (son Albie) future a bit better,' he said. I’d love to sit back in 10-20 years and just show the huge impact we’ve made.”

Cummins opened up about how he is coping with the loss of his mother and shared that he is still coming to terms with her passing.

'It's still pretty raw at the moment but the last few months been luckily enough to spend loads of time with mum,' he said. 'But (also) us as kids, and (with) dad, and just sharing all those memories together.

'I think it hits home the kind of person you want to be, the kind of father you want to be. So from that side, it's been quite good. Lots of memories. But in terms of the grief I guess we'll keep working through that,” he added.

Cummins is set to make a comeback to lead the Australian cricket team in the upcoming World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, London on June 7. This will be his first appearance with the team since February.