O-level, A-level Exams Scheduled On May 10 Cancelled

British Council has cancelled all exams scheduled on May 10.

There has been no mention of the new exam date.

The decision was made due to the situation after the arrest of Imran Khan

KARACHI: The British Council has cancelled all examinations papers scheduled on Wednesday, May 10, due to uncertainty in the country.

The decision was made after the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and subsequent protests in cities across the country.

The British Council said that exams for Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) O-Levels and A-Levels which were to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in both morning and evening shifts have been cancelled.

British Council Country Director Uzma Yousuf said that the O-Level Physics and A-Level Mathematics exams — in both morning and evening shifts — scheduled to be held tomorrow have been postponed. There was no information about the new date of the exam.

Earlier it was announced that private schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the uncertain situation in the country.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation President Kashif Mirza announced that schools will remain closed on May 10 in view of the emergency situation.

He said the further announcement of private school regular classes schedule will be released after consultation tomorrow.

He appealed to students, teachers, staff and parents to be calm and cautious in view of the emergency situation.

The law and order situation in the country after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad. PTI workers have held protests in cities across the country.