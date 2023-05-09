Universities Play Key Role In Promoting Knowledge Based Economy: Governor Punjab

He expressed these views while addressing 19th Convocation of IUB.

Degrees were conferred to 1024 graduates in 19th Convocation.

Governor said IUB has shown extraordinary progress in every department.

BAHAWALPUR: Governor Punjab and Chancellor Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman has said that universities play a key role in promoting a knowledge-based economy, human resource development and advanced research.

Governor Punjab expressed these views while addressing in the 19th Convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, degrees were conferred to 1024 graduates, including 28 PhD, 66 MPhil, 79 gold and 68 silver medals.

Governor Punjab said that our educational institutions should produce graduates who have high academic skills as well as excellent personal qualities. In the last few years, Islamia University Bahawalpur has shown extraordinary progress in every department.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been included in the top 800 universities of the world in the ranking of times higher education. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is implementing teaching, administrative, and financial reforms to join the top 100 world universities.

Under these reforms, the number of faculties has been increased from 7 to 15, and the number of departments has been increased from 48 to 142. Around 2,000 full-time and part-time teachers are providing educational services to more than 65,000 students across seven campuses. More than 100 student societies have been established at university faculty and department level for the character building of students.

The development budget of the university increased from 3 billion to 12 billion, and the non-development budget increased from 3 billion to 8 billion.

He said establishment of inter-university consortium, inter-cropping technology of maize and soybean crops, establishment of National Cotton Breeding Institute, initiation of pilot project in Cholistan on rain enhancement project with international cooperation to develop agroeconomic zone and nursing college in any university are exemplary steps.

During his visit to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the Governor of Punjab distributed more than 6.13 million rupees scholarships to 48 students belonging to Balochistan under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund.



