Messi Signs Huge Deal To Play In Saudi Arabia

35-year-old football player who won World Cup was suspended by PSG

Agencies did not mention the name of the Saudi league Club

On Tuesday, it was reported that Lionel Messi, the famous football player from Argentina, has signed a lucrative contract to play in Saudi Arabia during the upcoming season.

A source close to the negotiations told said that “Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season.”

3 Agencies did not mention the name of the Saudi league Club 3 Messi Signs Huge Deal To Play In Saudi Arabia 3 35-year-old football player who won World Cup was suspended by PSG

“The contract is exceptional. It’s huge. We are just finalizing some small details,” added the source, who is not authorized to speak to media.

When asked for a response to the comments, Paris Saint-Germain, Messi's current club, simply stated that he is still bound by his contract with the team until the 30th of June.

A separate PSG source said: “If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier.”

Last week, the 35-year-old football player who won the World Cup was suspended by PSG, a team owned by Qatar, for traveling to Saudi Arabia without authorization. He had gone there in his capacity as a tourism ambassador for the country.

Lionel Messi is anticipated to follow in the footsteps of his biggest football rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in January for a substantial amount of money. Messi is expected to arrive in the country soon.

“The negotiations didn’t take as much time as the ones with Ronaldo, as we now know the recipe to contract world-class players,” said the source.

The agencies did not mention the name of the Saudi league club for which Lionel Messi will play, as the source did not reveal it.