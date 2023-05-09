Bus Crash In India Kills At Least 21 After Driver Falls Asleep

A bus accident in India resulted in the death of 21 people on Tuesday.

A bus accident in India caused the death of at least 21 people on Tuesday, as the vehicle crashed off a bridge and fell around six meters onto a dry river bed in Madhya Pradesh state. Officials suspect that the driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the fatal crash.

An unnamed senior police official confirmed that 21 people had died in the bus crash in India. According to the Indian media, among the deceased were 10 women and three children.

According to reports, the driver of the bus that crashed off a bridge in India had fallen asleep at the wheel and fled the scene afterwards.

Despite having only one percent of the world's vehicles, India accounts for 11 percent of global road deaths, with approximately 150,000 fatalities occurring each year, equating to one death every four minutes, according to a 2021 World Bank report.

