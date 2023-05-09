Greenpeace Files Lawsuit Against Italian Energy Company ENI

Greenpeace Italy has filed a lawsuit against Italian energy company ENI.

The environmental group, along with ReCommon and 12 Italian citizens affected by extreme weather events, has filed the lawsuit seeking compensation from the company for the damage caused by its contribution to climate change, which ENI allegedly ignored for decades.

The lawsuit also targets ENI's main shareholders, the economy ministry and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, for allegedly influencing the company's policies.

According to Greenpeace, ENI's policies are in violation of the Paris Agreement, which was signed by Italy, and have direct implications for the climate commitments of companies like ENI.

“ENI scored record profits in 2022, yet it continues to invest in expanding its fossil fuels business, dismissing climate impacts and ignoring local communities,” said Chiara Campione from Greenpeace.

The lawsuit filed in Rome by Greenpeace Italy and others seeks a ruling on whether ENI has violated human rights by causing damages related to climate change.

This is the first such case in Italy against a private company, as more organizations and individuals turn to the courts to take action against government inaction on climate change.







