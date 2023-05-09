Japan Calls For Action On Deteriorating Yemeni Oil Tanker

Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kenji Yamada, has urged for international action to save the deteriorating FSO Safer supertanker off the coast of Yemen, warning of the catastrophic consequences of a potential oil spill. He emphasized the importance of the UN-led Safer Salvage Operation Project and collaboration with the international community to mitigate the risk. Yamada also announced additional humanitarian aid of $24 million for Yemen and reaffirmed Japan's commitment to addressing the urgent issue.

A spill could have catastrophic consequences for Red Sea's ecosystem and human populations in Yemen.

Japan emphasizes the importance of the UN-led Safer Salvage Operation Project to mitigate the risk.

Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kenji Yamada, has issued an urgent call for international action to save the FSO Safer, a deteriorating supertanker located off the coast of Yemen.

Yamada made the statement during a video message at a Pledging Conference hosted by the UN, the UK, and the Netherlands on May 4th, which highlighted the critical condition of the supertanker.

The UN has warned that the FSO Safer, which holds four times the amount of oil spilled by the Exxon Valdez, could break apart or explode if it is not addressed promptly, making it the fifth-largest oil spill in tanker history.

If a spill were to occur from the deteriorating FSO Safer supertanker off the coast of Yemen, it could have catastrophic consequences for the Red Sea's ecosystem, wildlife, and human populations who depend on it for food, fuel, and supplies.

This was emphasized by Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kenji Yamada, during the Pledging Conference. Yamada also emphasized the importance of the UN-led Safer Salvage Operation Project in minimizing the risk of such an environmental disaster.

Kenji Yamada, Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, has reaffirmed his country's commitment to addressing the urgent issue of the deteriorating FSO Safer supertanker off the coast of Yemen.

During the Pledging Conference, he stressed the importance of collaboration with the international community to mitigate the risk of a potential environmental disaster. Yamada also highlighted Japan's humanitarian assistance to Yemen and announced an additional $24 million in aid for 2023.