Apple IPhone 12 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which belongs to the iPhone 12 series, is a top-tier smartphone. It runs on the advanced Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) chipset, known for its powerful performance. This premium system-on-a-chip (SoC) also supports 5G connectivity, providing enhanced network capabilities.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that features HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. It offers a FHD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. To ensure durability, the display is protected by ceramic shield glass.

The smartphone operates on the latest iOS 16.4.1, ensuring a superb user experience. The gadget has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. This generous storage space allows users to conveniently download and store significant amounts of data, including useful files and documents.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels with dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and photo/panorama included. The selfie camera on the phone is 12 megapixels as well.

The device comes in four awesome colors, including silver, graphite, gold, and Pacific blue. A 2815 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 15 W of wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,899.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications