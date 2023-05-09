language: English
Apple IPhone 12 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

09 May , 2023

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which belongs to the iPhone 12 series, is a top-tier smartphone. It runs on the advanced Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) chipset, known for its powerful performance. This premium system-on-a-chip (SoC) also supports 5G connectivity, providing enhanced network capabilities.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that features HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. It offers a FHD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. To ensure durability, the display is protected by ceramic shield glass.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) chipset.

The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR OLED, FHD+ display.

The smartphone operates on the latest iOS 16.4.1, ensuring a superb user experience. The gadget has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. This generous storage space allows users to conveniently download and store significant amounts of data, including useful files and documents.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels with dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and photo/panorama included. The selfie camera on the phone is 12 megapixels as well.

The device comes in four awesome colors, including silver, graphite, gold, and Pacific blue. A 2815 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 15 W of wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,899.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 14.1
Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
Weight 189 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.1 Inches
Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4', PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6' + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5 (Safari)
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh

