Realme C35 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 09 May , 2023 06:12 PM

The Realme C35 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) octo-core processor.

The Realme C35 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. It gives the best multimedia experience. The panda glass shields the display screen.

The device runs on the Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 operating system. The gadget has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded via a microSD card.

The Realme C35 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone; the primary camera is 50 megapixels, while the phone's selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work great in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

The phone is available in two great colors, Glowing Black and Glowing Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

The Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Realme C35 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI Realme UI 2.0
Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
Weight 189 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MP1
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Protection Panda Glass
Extra Features 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
Features Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W

