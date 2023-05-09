Realme C35 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Realme C35 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, FHD display.

The Realme C35 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) octo-core processor.

The Realme C35 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. It gives the best multimedia experience. The panda glass shields the display screen.

The device runs on the Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 operating system. The gadget has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded via a microSD card.

The Realme C35 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone; the primary camera is 50 megapixels, while the phone's selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work great in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

The phone is available in two great colors, Glowing Black and Glowing Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

The Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Realme C35 specifications