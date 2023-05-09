Tecno Unveils The Camon 20, 20 Pro, And 20 Pro 5G

Tecno unveiled the Camon 20 series today, featuring the Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, and Camon 20 Pro 5G.

The Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20 Pro 5G come in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colors.

The Camon 20 series will be launched in various regions.

Tecno unveiled the Camon 20 series today, consisting of the Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, and Camon 20 Pro 5G. These three smartphones feature a unique back camera island design and boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Camon 20 Pro 5G stands out as one of the first smartphones to be introduced with MediaTek's latest 6nm Dimensity 8050 chipset, which is essentially a rebranded version of the Dimensity 1300 chipset launched the previous year. The Camon 20 Pro is powered by a 6nm Helio G99 SoC, while the standard Camon 20 comes with a 12nm Helio G85 chipset. All three phones in the series offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The similarities persist on the rear cameras of the Camon 20 series, as all three phones share a 64MP main camera and a 2MP macro shooter. The Camon 20 Pro 5G model stands out with the inclusion of optical image stabilization (OIS) for its main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the other two models have QVGA modules behind the third lens.

All three phones in the Camon 20 series feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20 Pro 5G models are equipped with optical fingerprint scanners embedded under the screen, providing a seamless unlocking experience. On the other hand, the Camon 20 model relies on a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

All three phones in the Camon 20 series come with the Android 13 operating system, customized with Tecno's HIOS 13 user interface. They also share an IP53 rating, providing limited water and dust resistance. Additionally, these phones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries that support 33W fast charging capabilities.

The Tecno Camon 20 is available in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, and Glacier Glow color options. On the other hand, the Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20 Pro 5G are offered in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colors. Tecno has officially announced that the Camon 20 Pro 5G will be priced at $300 and is already available for purchase in Nigeria, starting today.

The Camon 20 series will be released in various regions, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Southern Asia. However, specific details regarding pricing and availability in each region will be announced at a later date.