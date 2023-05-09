IHC Declares Imran Khan’s Arrest ‘legal’

IHC declared Imran Khan’s arrest ‘legal’

It issued contempt of court notices to Interior Secretary, IG Islamabad.

Imran Khan was arrested from premises of Islamabad High Court.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as legal and in accordance with the law.

The court issued the verdict reserved earlier in the day on the arrest of the former prime minister from within the premises of the court.

The PTI chairman was arrested as part of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case and was whisked away by Rangers during a court hearing.

However, the Islamabad High Court declared the arrest of Imran Khan as legal. It issued contempt of court notices issued to the Interior Secretary and Inspector-General Police Islamabad.

The court also ordered the Registrar Islamabad High Court to register FIR against those responsible. The hearing of the case was adjourned till May 16.

Earlier today, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest.

The judge directed the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes.

The IHC CJ said that he was showing “restraint” and warned that he would summon the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court.

Eventually, the Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir appeared before the court alongside the additional attorney general and the interior secretary. The judge expressed displeasure over the late arrival of the officials.

The police chief said that he had found out about Imran’s arrest from the media. He said that Imran had been arrested in relation to a corruption case and submitted the PTI chief’s arrest warrant in court.

Director General (DG) NAB Rawalpindi and the prosecutor general appeared before the high court to explain the arrest of Imran Khan from court premises.

NAB officials said a letter was written to the interior ministry for the PTI chief’s arrest. IHC CJ remarked that nobody is above the law and several lawyers sustained wounds due to the chaos in the court premises during the arrest.

The IHC CJ further remarked that the court is ascertaining the legality of Imran Khan’s arrest, saying that if the PTI chief was arrested illegally then “he will have to be released”.

He asked whether the law allows arrest from the premises of the court. The court then reserved the verdict.