Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Former PTI Chief Imran Khan Arrested In Al-Qadir Trust Case

- Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested by Rangers
Imran Khan arrest Live updates: Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested by Rangers personnel at Islamabad High Court (IHC) based on a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is investigating the Al-Qadir Trust case. This development is likely to cause political unrest in the country. Imran Khan was arrested just before his scheduled appearance at the IHC to request bail in several FIRs filed against him.
