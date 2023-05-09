language: English
Imran’s Arrest: EU Urges Need For Restraint In Such Difficult, Tense Times

Web Desk 09 May , 2023 04:59 PM

  • EU emphasizes need for restraint in such difficult and tense times
  • It advises that such difficult, tense time requires patience and cool mood
  • It says Pakistan can be tackled challenags thru sincere dialogue and rule of law

 ISLAMABAD: The European Union emphasizes the need for restraint and coolness in such difficult and tense times.

The EU spokesperson issued a statement in the wake of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday.

It advised that such difficult and tense time requires patience and cool mood, the spokesperson said. Challenges facing Pakistan can be tackled through sincere dialogue and rule of law, he added.

Meanwhile, Internet services have been suspended across the country on the order of the government.

Social media including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have been shut down and all telecom companies have been instructed to suspend the services in all big cities.

Meanwhile violent protests have been erupted in the country and in Lahore even the house of senior army officer has been attacked by the protestors.

PTI activists and people have taken to streets to express their anger and rage against the arrest of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

