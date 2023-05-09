Internet services suspended across country on the order of government.

ISLAMABAD: Internet services have been suspended across the country on the order of the government.

Social media including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have been shut down and all telecom companies have been instructed to suspend the services in all big cities.

Meanwhile violent protests have been erupted in the country and in Lahore even the house of senior army officer has been attacked and ransacked by the protestors. Rangers have been called to control the situation in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the metro bus services have also been suspended in Islamabad.

PTI activists and people have taken to streets to express their anger and rage against the arrest of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.