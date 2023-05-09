Nobody Will Be Allowed To Damage Public Or Private Property: Azam Tarar

Law Minister Azan Nazeer Tarar warned that nobody would be allowed to damage public property.

He said Imran Khan’s arrest was lawful and he will be produced in court.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said strict action will be taken against violators.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday the law should take its course and legal matters should not be settled on roads, warning that nobody would be allowed to damage public or private property.

0 Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said strict action will be taken against violators. 0 Law Minister Azan Nazeer Tarar warned that nobody would be allowed to damage public property. 0 He said Imran Khan’s arrest was lawful and he will be produced in court.

Talking to the media, the law minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was arrested as per law by executing the arrest warrants issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said a seven-member medical board had examined Imran Khan, who would be produced before the court to seek his remand. He said it was up to the court to either reject or accept the request for the remand and also to determine the remand period.

Regarding the reports of protests by the PTI supporters in various parts of the country, Azam Tarar said holding protests was a fundamental right of citizens, but civilized nations kept the same peaceful. He urged the people to keep their conduct as per law and the Constitution.

The law minister said Imran Khan’s arrest was not unlawful confinement while on the contrary, the opposition leaders during his government tenure faced the worst kind of political vindictiveness. He said during the PTI rule, opposition leaders were arrested in one case and prosecuted in another one.

The minister said the coalition government had nothing to do with NAB. It had not interfered in its affairs rather it had streamlined the NAB laws to safeguard the rights of accused persons, he added.

Earlier today, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said NAB had arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“NAB is an independent institution which is neither under the control of the government nor the latter tries to control it,” he said while addressing a press conference.

The minister categorically clarified that he did not meet the NAB chairman or any official and that the government had nothing to do with the arrest of Imran Khan. There were ‘dozens’ of other cases of corruption registered against Imran Khan, which were under trial in courts, he added.

He categorically said the federal and all the provincial governments had been directed to take strict action as per law against the violators if any untoward situation was created by the PTI protesters.

Replying to another query, he accused the PTI chairman of conjugating a nexus with inimical forces to harm the state institutions.

“Not only Imran Khan but also some other PTI leaders and workers are also involved in damaging the national institutions,” he alleged.