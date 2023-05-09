PDM Govt Pushing The Nation Towards Anarchy: Asad Umar

Asad Umar said Imran Khan’s arrest failure of PDM government.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for the release of Chairman Imran Khan after he was arrested in a corruption case.

The PTI chairman was arrested as part of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case and was whisked away by Rangers after appearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar issued a statement after a press conference by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah regarding the arrest of Imran Khan.

He said the federal minister's press conference is a practical description of the PDM government's vindictive plan to push the country towards anarchy.

“After the broad daylight robbery within the premises of the high court, the minister of the imported government tried to spread lies and hoodwink the nation,” he said.

He said the “robbery” by paramilitary forces in the High Court building is completely “illegal, unjustified and highly condemnable”.

Asad Umar said the legal requirements were not fulfilled but criminal intimidation was used to arrest Imran Khan.

He said picking up Imran Khan from the court by paramilitary forces is the failure of the government on political and legal fronts. He said for the past 13 months, PDM has been looking for legal justifications to control Imran Khan.

Asad Umar said the rapidly eroding popularity, worst loss in politics, defeat in elections and possible decision of the Supreme Court on elections have destroyed the government’s ability to comprehend the situation.

He said the government is petrified of the looming election and the imminent decision of the Supreme Court.

“The criminal rulers have taken this step for failing to get consent from the Supreme Court on the worst fascism, blatant deviation from the law and violation of the constitution,” he said.

He said the court’s action on the aggression in the court premises is necessary to save the country from falling into the extremes of lawlessness. He said entire nation is looking towards the court in a state of deep sorrow.

He hoped that the court will take action on this “shameful and illegal action” and order the immediate release of Chairman Imran Khan.

He said it Imran Khan will not be released, severe action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.