Police Arrest PTI’s Ali Zaidi In Karachi Amid Protests

KARACHI: Sindh Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president and former federal minister Ali Zaidi.

PTI Sindh General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi confirmed Ali Zaidi’s has been taken into custody near Kala Pul in Karachi after he was leading a protest.

PTI MPA Sindh Assembly and Deputy Secretary Information Adeel Ahmed was also arrested from Singer Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area.

PTI has called for protests across Pakistan after the arrest of Chairman Imran Khan. The PTI chief was arrested by Rangers during an appearance in the Islamabad High Court.

In Karachi, the main protest was held on Main Sharah-e-Faisal as protestors blocked the thoroughfare for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

In Karachi, both lanes of the Sharah-e-Faisal were blocked after PTI MNAs and MPAs blocked the roads. Many protestors also pelted stones and burned tyres during the protestors.

Demonstrations were also reported at main University Road, near Old Sabzi Mandi, Banaras Chowk and Al-Asif Square.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab alleged that PTI supporters set a Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) vehicle on fire in Karachi.

He shared a video of a burning vehicle on Twitter, saying: “What has the KWSB done to deserve this loss of property? These suction and jetting vehicles had served the people of Karachi so well during last year’s monsoon but have sadly become a victim of the PTI’s wrath.”