Private Schools To Remain Closed Nationwide Tomorrow

Private schools will be closed tomorrow on May 10.

The decision to reopen schoold will be made after consultation.

Prive schools have been closed after emergency situation.

KARACHI: Private schools will be closed tomorrow on Wednesday due to the uncertain situation in the country.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation President Kashif Mirza announced that schools will remain closed in view of the emergency situation.

In view of the emergency, private schools across the country will be closed tomorrow, May 10, he said in a statement.

He said the further announcement of private school regular classes schedule will be released after consultation tomorrow.

He appealed to students, teachers, staff and parents to be calm and cautious in view of the emergency situation.

The law and order situation in the country after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad. PTI workers have held protests in cities across the country.