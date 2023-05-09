Protests Against Arrest Of Imran Khan Erupt Across Country

On Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi, the PTI activists protesting against arrest of their party chief

In Lahore, on different locations PTI workers protest against arrest of their leader

Zaman Park is closed from all sides while diversions have been installed

LAHORE: Against the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, protests and demonstrations have erupted cross the country and the activists and people have taken to streets to express their anger and rage.

In Karachi, the law and order situation has gone tense as the PTI workers are protesting in different areas of the metropolis including Shahrah-e-Faisal and Gulstan-e-Jauhar.

On Shahrah-e-Faisal, the PTI activists are holding demonstration against the arrest of their party chief. They also pelted stones on the police personnel, causing worst tariff jams and people who are coming back from offices got struck in tariff.

Protest of PTI workers also started at Sohrab Goth, Al-Asif Square. Traffic movement on both tracks of the highway at Sohrab Goth is suspended.

In Lahore, on different locations the PTI workers are holding protests against the arrest of their leader.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed the PTI ticket holder, party officials and workers to reach Liberty Chowk to protest against the illegal arrest of their beloved leader Imran Khan.

Hamad Azhar in a tweet said, “My dear leader has been arrested today, the leader of the Islamic world and there are reports of torture on him, which is not acceptable, Imran Khan is our red line.”

He added Imran Khan is the only honest leader of this country and the world of Islam. Imran Khan has not committed any sin, he has not stolen billions from the people, and he escaped to some country.

“I request the entire nation to come out today if not come out today, this country will forever be in the hands of thieves and robbers.”

Women activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also reached Zaman Park. Meanwhile Punjab police took the control of Imran Khan's house entrance.

Whereas the PTI activists blocked Canal Road for traffic. Zaman Park is closed from all sides while diversions have been installed.

In Rawalpindi, PTI Traders Wing gave a call for protest. The Wing President Qaisar Kayani issued a message to the workers.

“All the workers take to the streets against cruelty and brutality. Officials of the Traders Wing should record the protest against the arrest.”

In Quetta, protest rally of PTI against the arrest of has been taken out. The leaders and worker raised loud sloganeering against the arrest of Khan.

In Hyderabad, against the arrest of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, markets and shops have been closed.

Businesses around Hyder Chowk are closed. Traders closed their shops to avoid the unpleasant incident.

In Jamshoro, protest against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in Kotri, PTI workers came out on the streets with the party flag. They raised slogans in favor of Imran Khan and against Rana Sanaullah.

The demonstration was led by PTI General Secretary Mahesh Kumar, Waleed Hussain, Peer Shahid and Siraj Ahmed. Police during the protest were also present. The PTI workers dispersed peacefully after the protest.

In Sargodha, Tehreek-e-Insaf workers protested in front of the Cantonment area. A large number of workers raised slogans against the arrest of Imran Khan and against the government and allied parties.

The workers vowed, “We will grab the freedom by force. Your father will also give it to us.”

In Kot Addu, people are protesting in full scale. The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf also started a fierce protest in the district. Internal and external highways were blocked.

Head Taunsa barrage on river Indus, traffic jams and long queues of vehicles on Head Muhammadwala road on Chenap river were witnessed. The protestors raised loud slogans against the government, prime minister, interior minister.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu imposed section 144 was throughout the district. “The protest will continue until Khan's release, Imran Khan is our red line, the red line was crossed today,” they said.

In Sargodha, PTI workers protest in Kakant area. They raised slogans against the authorities and the institutions. Army and police stopped the protesters.

A large number of lawyers, workers and civil society protested in Kent Chowk. Heavy police force has been summoned to control the situation.

In Rahim Yar Khan, Tehreek-e-Insaf workers protested against the arrest of Imran Khan. Workers burnt tyres and blocked the national highway for traffic.

Traffic from Sindh to Punjab and from Punjab to Sindh was suspended due to road closure. Queues of vehicles started forming on the national highway.Anti-government slogans were raised against the arrest of Imran Khan in protest.

In other big and small cities and towns of the country, severe protests are being held against the arrest of Imran Khan.