PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry And Others Approaches IHC

IG Islamabad, FIA, and Interior Secretary made parties in petition.

PTI leaders feared that they can be arrested like Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Ali Zaidi was arrested by police.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry filed the petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid arrest.

1 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Ali Zaidi was arrested by police. 1 IG Islamabad, FIA, and Interior Secretary made parties in petition. 1 PTI leaders feared that they can be arrested like Imran Khan.

According to the details, after the arrest of Imran Khan, the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf including Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Bukhari, and Qayyum Niazi approached the Islamabad High Court to avoid arrest.

The PTI leaders stated in the petition filed in the High Court that there is a fear that they will be arrested as soon as they leave the high court.

IG Islamabad, FIA, and Interior Secretary have been made parties in the petition.

It should be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers from Islamabad High Court when he was present in the record room during his appearance.

In Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Ali Zaidi was arrested by the police near the Kalapul area of the city and shifted to an unknown location.