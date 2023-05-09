Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls for street protests after Imran Khan’s arrest

Imran Khan was arrested from outside the premises of IHC.

PTI workers are holding protests across the country.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called on people to take to the streets after the arrest of Chairman Imran Khan.

4 PTI workers are holding protests across the country. 4 Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls for street protests after Imran Khan’s arrest 4 Imran Khan was arrested from outside the premises of IHC.

The PTI leader issued a video message after the former prime minister was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he appeared for a court hearing.

The PTI chairman was arrested as part of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case and was whisked away by Rangers.

“My esteemed Pakistanis, today you have to leave your homes for your great leader Imran Khan who is fighting for your future,” Qureshi said in a statement.

He said no one should sit at home today and should come out for their rights when they want real freedom in the country.

“If you want ‘Haqaqi Azadi’ (real freedom), go out with your children, women and express solidarity with Chairman Imran Khan,” he said.

Qureshi also condemned the “attack” on the IHC and the alleged torture of the party chief during the arrest. He slammed law enforcement agencies for storming the court and taking Imran into custody.

The PTI has formed a six-member committee following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan to announce the next course of action.

In a statement, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a meeting of the central leadership and members of the emergency committee formed by the party chief has been convened to discuss the future strategy.

He said the e future course of action will be announced after assessing the situation. He said the IHC chief justice has taken notice of the arrest

He added that the party would continue to fight a legal and political war with full determination.

PTI leaders Saifullah Niazi, Azam Swati, Ijaz Chaudhary, Murad Saeed, Ali Amin, and Qureshi are part of the emergency committee.