Turkish And Syrian Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow

Turkish, Syrian, Russian, and Iranian foreign ministers will meet in Moscow after more than a decade.

Turkish President Erdogan seeks to reconcile with former rivals in the region.

Reconciliation with Syria is an important issue in the upcoming election campaign.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria will hold their first official meeting in over a decade, along with the foreign ministers of Russia and Iran, in Moscow on Wednesday.

This announcement comes as a diplomatic victory for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the general election on Sunday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously supported early rebel efforts to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad, and maintained a military presence in northern Syria that angered the Syrian government.

However, Erdogan changed his stance after Turkey experienced an economic crisis two years ago, and has since sought to reconcile with former rivals in the region.

He is now seeking a presidential summit with Assad, although Syria has refused unless Turkey withdraws its troops from the country.

Reconciliation with Syria is an important issue in the election campaign, supported by both Erdogan and his opponents.

Erdogan has promised to accelerate the repatriation of millions of Syrian refugees and migrants to Turkey, which requires an agreement with the Syrian government. Russia and Iran are helping to mediate talks between the two countries.











