Crown Prince holds talks on regional stability with US, UAE, and Indian leaders

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met officials from UAE, US, and India.

They discussed enhancing relations and promoting growth and stability in the region.

The meeting took place in Jeddah on Sunday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with high-ranking officials from the UAE, US, and India in Jeddah on Sunday.

2 The meeting took place in Jeddah on Sunday. 2 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met officials from UAE, US, and India. 2 They discussed enhancing relations and promoting growth and stability in the region.

Among the officials in attendance were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor of the UAE, Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, and Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor of India.

The meeting focused on exploring ways to enhance relations and strengthen ties among the three countries, with the goal of promoting growth and stability in the region.

The American delegation at the meeting included Michael Ratney, the US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Brett McGurk, the US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Amos Hochstein, the Special Presidential Coordinator at the Department of State, and Ariana Berengaut, a Senior National Security Advisor