Asad Ali Memon To Summit Mount Everest

Asad Ali Memon, a Pakistani climber, is preparing to ascend Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, from May 11 to May 15.

As the sole mountaineer from Sindh, Asad is presently situated at the base camp of the mountain.

'I have made full round of acclimatisation for my climb to world's highest peak Everest in last few weeks,' Asad said from Nepal.

'I am feeling good alhamdulillah and excited for the climb up. Now, it's time to make an attempt to ascend Everest. The climb is supposed to start in the next three days once the weather is improved Inshallah. So far, the weather is not ideal for climb and I am at base camp waiting for weather to get better,' he added.

Asad Ali Memon is on a mission to climb the highest peak on all seven continents, also known as the seven summits. He began his journey in 2019, becoming the youngest Pakistani to climb Europe's highest peak, Elbrus.

In 2020, he climbed South America's highest peak, Aconcagua. He then accomplished a remarkable feat by climbing Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, in just 20 hours, becoming the first Asian and only Pakistani to do so.

Asad continued his quest by climbing North America's highest peak, Denali, in 2022, earning the distinction of being the youngest Pakistani and the third individual from the country to achieve this feat.



