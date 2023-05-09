Shan Masood Signs With Yorkshire After NZ ODI Series

Masood joined the club after completing his ODI series

Ottis Gibson had named Masood as the captain

Shan Masood, a left-handed opening batsman, has signed up with Yorkshire Cricket Club to play in the County Championship 2023-24.

Masood joined the club after completing his ODI series against New Zealand and arrived in England to join the team.

3 Ottis Gibson had named Masood as the captain 3 Shan Masood Signs With Yorkshire After NZ ODI Series 3 Masood joined the club after completing his ODI series

Yorkshire Cricket Club shared the news of Masood's arrival on their Twitter handle.

'The skipper has arrived 👊 Welcome to Yorkshire Shan Masood,' they wrote.









During the recent ODI series against New Zealand, Masood scored a total of 52 runs in three matches, with his highest score being 44. He played in the opening position in the last two ODIs.

In the previous year, Yorkshire Cricket Club's coach, Ottis Gibson, had named Masood as the captain for their county championship 2023 season.

According to media reports, Ottis Gibson had announced that Shan Masood, who had previously played for Derbyshire on a two-year contract, would be leading Yorkshire Cricket Club in all tournaments during the upcoming summer season.

'The conversation we've had with Shan is that he is going to be club captain going forward. Shan is going to be club captain, and he will bring his own style of leadership,' he had said.