Facebook, Twitter, And Instagram Down In Pakistan

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram experienced an outage in Pakistan.

Several users in Pakistan are reportedly experiencing difficulties accessing Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram as the popular social media platforms appear to be down on Tuesday evening.

As per Downdetector.com, users in Pakistan are facing difficulty accessing their accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The outage has caused inconvenience as users are unable to post or view any content on the platforms.

Downdetector monitors service disruptions by gathering information from various sources, including reports of issues submitted by users on its platform.

It's possible that the outage may have impacted a significant number of users beyond what has been reported so far.