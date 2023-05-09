MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Has Been Officially Introduced With A 3 GHz Prime CPU Core

MediaTek has released the Dimensity 8050, which is marketed as a new chip but shares similarities with its predecessors.

The Dimensity 8050 features TSMC's N6 (6 nm) process and includes a built-in 5G modem.

The chipset supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

MediaTek has recently unveiled the Dimensity 8050, which is essentially identical to its predecessors, the Dimensity 1300 and 1200, despite being marketed as a new chip.

Equipped with TSMC's N6 (6 nm) process, the Dimensity 8050 incorporates a 5G modem as part of its specifications.

3 The chipset supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. 3 MediaTek has released the Dimensity 8050, which is marketed as a new chip but shares similarities with its predecessors. 3 The Dimensity 8050 features TSMC's N6 (6 nm) process and includes a built-in 5G modem.

The octa-core processor of the Dimensity 8050 comprises four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The Cortex-A78 cores consist of one Super Core, operating at speeds of up to 3 GHz, and three Performance Cores, running at up to 2.6 GHz. This chipset also supports a maximum of 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For graphics processing, the Dimensity 8050 utilizes the Arm Mali-G77 GPU, which consists of nine cores. It also provides support for 4K video capture and offers a maximum display resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. Additionally, it can achieve a maximum refresh rate of 168 Hz.

The Image Signal Processor (ISP) integrated into the Dimensity 8050 chipset has the capability to support cameras with resolutions of up to 200 megapixels.

The recently unveiled Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is already equipped with the advanced Dimensity 8050 processor.