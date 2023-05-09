Truecaller Will Soon Detect Spam Calls On WhatsApp

Truecaller is expanding its caller identification service to platforms like WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

Truecaller is expanding its caller identification service to platforms like WhatsApp and other messaging apps, enabling users to identify and be alerted to potential spam calls while using these internet-based communication platforms.

According to Truecaller Chief Executive Alan Mamedi, this incredible feature will be globally available in May, as it is currently in the beta phase. Users can look forward to accessing this functionality and benefiting from it worldwide.

The upcoming feature will empower users to identify and detect spam calls in both video and audio formats. This marks a significant expansion for Truecaller, as it will now be able to identify calls not only from telecom service providers but also from apps such as WhatsApp, enhancing its effectiveness in combating spam calls.

According to a 2021 report from Truecaller, users in India encounter an average of 17 spam calls per month. This increase can be attributed to the growing prevalence of telemarketing and scam calls, which pose a significant challenge for users.

Truecaller Chief Executive Alan Mamedi stated that there has been a recent surge in user reports from India regarding spam calls over WhatsApp. Mamedi highlighted that the shift of telemarketers to internet calling is a relatively new phenomenon in the market.

A significant number of users fall victim to hackers and deception due to spam calls, leading to unfortunate consequences.

WhatsApp is the preferred application for numerous users, and this update presents them with the chance to safeguard themselves against the increasing menace of spam calls.