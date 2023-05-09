Ukraine Blocks Russian Ambassador's Path With Flags On Victory Day

The installation was made up of hundreds of fluttering blue and yellow Ukrainian flags.

On Russia's Victory Day holiday, the Russian ambassador to Poland faced an obstacle when a large installation representing Russian atrocities in Ukraine blocked his path as he attempted to lay a wreath at a Warsaw memorial to Soviet soldiers.

The installation was made up of hundreds of fluttering blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and crosses that symbolized grave markers for Ukrainians who were killed by Russians during the full-scale war that Moscow initiated last year.

A citizens' initiative called Euromaidan-Warszawa set up an installation at the entrance to the Red Army memorial site in Warsaw to protest Russian propaganda.

The installation, which included blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and symbolic grave markers for Ukrainians killed by Russians during the full-scale war, was accompanied by a pool of fake blood.

According to organizer Viktoria Pogrebniak, the installation aimed to show the world the reality of the situation in Ukraine and fight back against Russian propaganda. She highlighted that Ukrainians were being bombed, killed, and raped solely because of their nationality.

Organizer Viktoria Pogrebniak stated that the Russian ambassador and his team would have to step over the symbolic corpses of Ukrainians or navigate through bushes if they wanted to access the memorial, given the installation that was set up.

As the installation blocked his path, Ambassador Sergey Andreev opted to leave a wreath of red carnations in front of the hundreds of Ukrainian flags while loudspeakers played the sounds of bombs and air sirens.







