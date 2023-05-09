Zelensky Calls European Grain Restrictions

EU recently enforced a temporary ban on grain exports from Ukraine to some neighbors.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, expressed disapproval of neighboring countries' 'protectionist measures' that restrict the import of Ukrainian grain, deeming them completely unacceptable.

The European Union (EU) recently enforced a temporary ban on the export of wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

The ban was implemented after these countries expressed concerns that their local farmers were being negatively affected by the influx of low-priced Ukrainian grain.

“Unfortunately, we have encountered problems where we should have continued to see strong signs of solidarity, in proportion to the threats that exist today — tough and even brutal, for wartime, protectionist measures from our neighbors,' Zelensky said at a joint news conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, “Any restrictions on our exports now are absolutely unacceptable because they do not strengthen all of us in Europe, instead they strengthen the aggressor's capabilities,” he added.

In response to Zelensky's criticism of neighboring countries' restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports, Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged the challenging nature of the situation and pledged to establish a joint coordination platform to ensure the resumption of grain exports.

She emphasized the importance of seamless grain transit outside of Ukraine at the lowest possible cost to the European Union as the top priority at present.



