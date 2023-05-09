Louisiana Man Shoots Teenage Neighbor Playing Hide And Seek On His Property

The shooting of the 14-year-old girl is part of a series of recent shootings.

Shootings resulted from trivial circumstances.

Two cheerleaders were shot in a Texas supermarket car park.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, a man in Starks, Louisiana shot a 14-year-old girl in the back of her head while she was playing hide and seek with other children on his property.

David Doyle, age 58, admitted to detectives that he retrieved his firearm after seeing shadows outside his home and fired shots at the people he saw running away, accidentally hitting the 14-year-old girl who was playing hide and seek.

The girl sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital. Doyle was charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

This incident is part of a recent trend of shootings that have been triggered by seemingly minor incidents. In Texas last month, two cheerleaders were shot in a supermarket parking lot after one of them mistakenly attempted to enter the wrong car.

Other shootings resulting from seemingly insignificant situations have also occurred recently. For instance, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed in New York when she and her friends made a wrong turn while looking for a friend's house. In another case, 18-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot and injured after going to the wrong Kansas City home to pick up his younger brothers.

0 Two cheerleaders were shot in a Texas supermarket car park. 0 The shooting of the 14-year-old girl is part of a series of recent shootings. 0 Shootings resulted from trivial circumstances.



