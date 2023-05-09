Woman, 36, Dies In Kent After 'hostage' Situation; Police Treat As Murder

A 36-year-old woman dies in a London hospital from serious injuries.

The incident that led to her death is being investigated as murder.

The 29-year-old man, who is also the suspect in the murder investigation.

A 36-year-old woman who was reportedly being held hostage has died from serious injuries believed to have been caused by a handgun. The incident occurred in Kent and the woman passed away in a London hospital on May 8th.

The woman who was reportedly held 'hostage' has died in a London hospital from serious injuries believed to be caused by a handgun, and the incident is now being investigated as murder. Prior to her death, police had responded to a 'disturbance' at a property in Dartford, Kent, and attempted to engage with a man inside with the help of a trained negotiator. Following an hour-long standoff, gunshots were heard by neighbors.

The 29-year-old man, who is also the suspect in the murder investigation, is in critical condition after being taken to the hospital due to a serious firearm injury. Witnesses who lived near the property reported that the woman had been held hostage by the man at the back of the property.



