A Rare Birth Of Penguin Happen At UK Zoo

The Royal Zoological Society which is a part of the European breeding program for Northern wildlife has helped penguins to safeguard the species in the wild, studying breeding populations on remote islands in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

Michael Livingstone, the senior keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said, 'Northern rockhopper penguins are endangered due to climate change, changes in marine ecosystems, and overfishing, so it is really exciting to welcome a new chick.”

'The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we will be keeping a close eye on the youngster at this sensitive time.

'Last year we welcomed two Northern rockhopper chicks, Sandy and Frankie, who have settled into the colony well.

'Every visit to Edinburgh Zoo helps care for all our amazing animals, like our penguins, and helps protect threatened species at home in Scotland and around the world.'







