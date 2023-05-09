language: English
A Rare Birth Of Penguin Happen At UK Zoo

A Rare Birth Of Penguin Happen At UK Zoo

Web Desk 09 May , 2023 12:41 PM

A Rare Birth Of Penguin Happen At UK Zoo
In UK Edinburgh Zoo, a rare birth happened of a penguin chick hatched from an egg. It is the very first chick of penguin breeding season, born to parents Pinny and Bruce.

The Royal Zoological Society which is a part of the European breeding program for Northern wildlife has helped penguins to safeguard the species in the wild, studying breeding populations on remote islands in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

Michael Livingstone, the senior keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said, 'Northern rockhopper penguins are endangered due to climate change, changes in marine ecosystems, and overfishing, so it is really exciting to welcome a new chick.”

'The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we will be keeping a close eye on the youngster at this sensitive time.

'Last year we welcomed two Northern rockhopper chicks, Sandy and Frankie, who have settled into the colony well.

'Every visit to Edinburgh Zoo helps care for all our amazing animals, like our penguins, and helps protect threatened species at home in Scotland and around the world.'



