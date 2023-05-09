Bubble-Blower's Epic Quest: 5 World Records Broken In Cleveland

Bubble masters Gary Pearlman and Blaise Ryndes target 5 records.

Cleveland played host to an extraordinary event as Gary Pearlman, renowned as Dr U.R. Awesome with 11 Guinness World Records under his belt, took on the challenge of setting five more world records in the art of soap bubble making. Joining forces with Blaise Ryndes, another bubble virtuoso who garnered fame through America's Got Talent, Pearlman mesmerized the crowd on Sunday at Tower City Center.

Pearlman's audacious attempts centred around breaking records for the tallest free-standing soap bubble, tallest supported soap bubble tube, tallest free-floating soap bubble, largest soap bubble tornado, and largest soap bubble volcano. To ensure the accuracy and legitimacy of these feats, Thomas Altman, a physicist, meticulously measured the bubbles during the demonstration.

The officially certified measurements have been submitted to Guinness World Records, eagerly awaiting confirmation of the new records achieved. With their expertise and unwavering determination, Pearlman and Ryndes have left spectators in awe and anticipation, eagerly awaiting the official verdict that will immortalize their bubble-blowing prowess.