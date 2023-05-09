Discover Your Introvert Personality: Take The Test And Find Your Ideal Career Options

Around 25% of people in the world are believed to be introverts.

Introverts enjoy being alone and peaceful.

Understanding personality types can affect choices and decisions in life.

This personality type became popular in the 1920s and is defined by psychologist Carl Jung as people who enjoy being alone and peaceful. In contrast, extroverts like to be around others.

The names of the personality types describe how they get their energy - introverts get it from within, while extroverts get it from external factors.

Recently, more people have become interested in understanding their personality types, as it can affect their choices and decisions in life.

It's important to know if you're an introvert or not, as this knowledge can help you make informed decisions about your career.

Keep reading to find out if you're an introvert and discover some career options that may be suitable for you.

Who is an Introvert? Dominant Personality Traits

An introvert is someone who is quiet, reserved and likes to spend time alone to feel refreshed. Here are some common signs of introversion.

Check them carefully to see if you are an introvert too.

They need a quiet environment to concentrate.

They spend time thinking about themselves and their feelings.

They take a while to make decisions.

They are comfortable being alone and don't like being in big groups.

They prefer writing to speaking.

They feel tired after being around lots of people.

They have a small group of close friends.

They use their imagination to solve problems and sometimes daydream.

They like to be alone to recharge their energy.

If you like spending your weekends reading a book alone instead of going on hikes or to parties with your friends, it's possible that you are an introverted person.

5 Best Career Options for Introverts

1. Writer

Introverts usually enjoy reading and writing because they spend a lot of time alone. They have a good vocabulary because of the many books they have read.

Writing jobs are great for introverts because they don't involve too much social interaction and allow for plenty of alone time.

Writing jobs can include more than just writing books, like writing reviews, taglines, or product descriptions.

You can also write short stories, poems, plays, blogs, news, or resumes. There are many different writing jobs available.

2. Artist

Many introverts tend to be creative and have a natural inclination towards art.

There are plenty of career opportunities available in the art industry that can be fulfilling and enjoyable for introverts.

Some examples of art-related jobs include graphic designer, poster maker, painter, UX designer, and graffiti artist.

3. Programmer

If you like computers more than people, then you might want to consider a career in software or IT.

People who work in these fields need to be good at math and have strong critical thinking skills.

Most software developers are responsible for finding and solving problems. They prefer to work alone and don't talk to others very much.

4. Accountant

If you enjoy working with numbers and have a talent for analyzing data, then a career in accounting may be a good fit for you.

To succeed in this field, you'll need to have advanced knowledge of finance, statistics, and math.

Accounting is also one of the highest-paying professions out there, and it offers many benefits for introverted people such as opportunities to work independently, tackle complex problems, and have limited social interaction.

5. Social Media Manager

Introverts have a unique trait of creativity, which can be expressed through various forms such as art, writing, or wit.

If you possess these qualities and are comfortable using social media platforms, then being a social media manager might be a good career option for you.

As a social media manager, you can create campaigns, assist with marketing, and manage the social media accounts of clients without having to interact with people in person. Instead, you will communicate with customers and followers through online channels.

Bottomline:

Introverts are good at many things, even if it doesn't seem like it. They can communicate well, have a good sense of humor, and enjoy excitement.

However, they prefer to work at their own pace and need a quiet environment to focus.

Being social can make them tired, so they need alone time to recharge. Jobs that are enjoyable, challenging, and don't require a lot of social interaction are the best for introverts.