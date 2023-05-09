Emotional Dance Tribute: Man's Heartfelt Dedication To His Mother

Son's "Raanjhanaa" dance performance for mom goes viral on Instagram

Video posted by artist Siddharth Ajmera

Video gets 2.1+ million views and positive comments

An Instagram video featuring a son's touching dance performance to the Bollywood hit 'Raanjhanaa' for his mother has taken social media by storm. The video, posted by artist Siddharth Ajmera, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers with its heartfelt tribute to the bond between a son and his mother.

The video opens with Ajmera entering the venue and displaying his cool dance moves before breaking into the song.

His infectious energy quickly catches the attention of the audience, and he soon invites his mother to join him in the dance.

The two of them dance together, lost in the moment, and the video ends on a sweet note with them hugging each other.

'Raanjhanaa,' which features the vocals of AR Rahman, Jaswinder Singh, and Shiraz Uppal, is a fan favorite that has been popular since its release years ago.

Its infectious beat and catchy lyrics have inspired countless recreations and dance routines, including Ajmera's touching tribute to his mother.

Since being posted on April 4, the video has garnered over 2.1 million views and counting, with many viewers expressing their appreciation for the love and affection showcased in the performance.

It has received tons of likes and comments, with people sharing their own stories and expressing their love for their mothers.

The emotional video has struck a chord with viewers worldwide, highlighting the importance of family bonds and the deep love and respect that children have for their parents.

It is a testament to the power of music and dance to bring people together and express feelings that words cannot fully capture.

“Such a cute video,” shared an Instagram user. “I am expecting the same from my boy,” posted another. “The unconditional love,” expressed a third. “What energy,” commented a fourth. “Why am I crying,” wrote a fifth.



